The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Mahanadi Thursday weekly lottery will be announced today, December 19, at 1 PM. Announced from Kohima, the Nagaland State Lotteries result of Dear Mahanadi Thursday will fetch the 1st prize winner prize money of INR one crore, whereas the 1st prize ticket seller will receive INR 5 lakh. The Dear lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland and is completely legal. Dear Mahanadi, Dear Godavari, Dear Pelican, and Dear Dwarka are different types of weekly lotteries organised by Nagaland State Lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 19, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today

