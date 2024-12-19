Kolkata, December 19: Kolkata Fatafat, a popular Satta Matka-style lottery game exclusive to the city, continues to captivate locals. Played daily, it involves rapid, timed draws that present players with opportunities to win significant sums of money. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, December 19, 2024, is being announced throughout the day, with draws held every 90 minutes. Participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart containing winning numbers on online platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The game, known for its thrilling pace and blend of strategy and luck, includes several rounds known as "Bazis." Players need to predict the correct numbers for each round, with eight rounds scheduled for today. The first result was declared at 10:03 AM, and the final round's result will be announced at 8:33 PM. Players are advised to track the results via the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart to see if they are among the lucky winners. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 16, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 19

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 168 - - - 5 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat stands out from traditional lottery systems by combining elements of both chance and skill. Players often study past results and trends to refine their predictions. The game's rapid nature, with draws taking place every 90 minutes, adds to the excitement and unpredictability. As today’s rounds unfold, participants will eagerly check for their winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While Kolkata Fatafat is a legally regulated game in West Bengal, operating under local guidelines, players should be aware of the associated financial risks. Other states like Kerala, Nagaland, and Maharashtra also have legalized lotteries, but participants are advised to play responsibly. Although the game is legal in certain states, it remains a form of gambling and should be approached with caution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).