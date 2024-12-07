The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad for the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery will be declared today, December 7, at 1 PM. Those who have purchased tickets for the Dear Narmada Saturday can watch the live draw and find out the winners' names. The winner of today's lottery will receive a grand prize of INR 1 crore. Tune in to catch the live draw of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad. It is important to note that the Nagaland State Lottery, along with others, is fully legal and regulated by the state government. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of December 6 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today

