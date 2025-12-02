If you're taking part in Nagaland State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery results of today, December 2, then we have got you covered. The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery results for today. Participants of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw.

Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of December 02

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)