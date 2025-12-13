Wondering where and how to check the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery results of today, December 13? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Nagaland State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery for today. Lottery players can watch the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery's live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery results will be announced from Nagaland's Kohima. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw.

Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of December 13

