The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery of today, January 3, will be declared shortly. The results of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery will be announced from Kohima. Lottery players who bought tickets for today's Sikkim lottery can watch the live streaming of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of January 3

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)