The results of the Nagaland State Lottery sambad for the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery will be announced today, December 1, at 1 PM. Ticket holders can watch the live stream and find out the winners' names. The first prize for today’s draw is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the live draw of the Nagaland State Lottery sambad for Dear Yamuna Sunday. Lotteries like the Nagaland State Lottery are legally regulated by the state government. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery Result of November 30 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Result of December 1 2024 Declared Online

