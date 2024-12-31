Nagaland State Lottery Sambad’s Dear Goose Tuesday result, the final lottery draw of 2024, will be announced today, December 31, at 8 PM. Participants eagerly await the live broadcast to see if they’ve secured the grand prize of INR 1 crore. This lottery marks the last chance this year for ticket holders to test their luck in the popular daily draw. Held three times a day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, the Nagaland Lottery offers one of India’s largest legal cash prize opportunities. Along with Nagaland, states like Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab actively host similar draws under legal regulations. Watch the live result online to see the lucky winners of this much-anticipated New Year’s Eve draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Finch Monday Lottery Result of December 30 2024 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

