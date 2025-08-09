Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery for today, August 9. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Stork Saturday lottery is underway right now. In addition to the Dear Stork lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries also host lotteries such as Dear Pelican, Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Finch and Dear Dwarka, among others. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 09, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Stork Saturday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

