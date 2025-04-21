The Nagaland State Lottery results of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery of today, April 21, will be announced from 1 PM onwards. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to find out the names of the lucky draw winners. The winner of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Nagaland State Lotteries also host lotteries such as Dear Indus, Dear Mahanadi, Dear Godavari, Dear Goose, and Dear Finch, among others. Lotteries are legal in 13 states including Nagaland where Dear Dwarka Monday lottery is being payed today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

