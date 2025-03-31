The Nagaland State Lottery results of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery of today, March 31, will be declared from 1 PM onward. Those who purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the names of the lucky draw winners. The winner of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery is being played today. Shillong Teer Results Today 31: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)