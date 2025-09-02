The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today, September 2, will be declared soon. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names of Tuesday's lucky draw will be announced shortly. It is worth noting that the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery results will be declared from Kohima in Nagaland. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Nagaland, where the Dear Godavari Tuesday lottery is currently underway. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 2, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)