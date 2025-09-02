Mumbai, September 2: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is all set to announce the latest Shillong Teer Results today, Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer result for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played in two rounds, the first round begins at 10:30 AM, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. The official Shillong Teer Result Chart is updated online for easy access. For instant results, players can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Tuesday's Shillong Teer draws attract numerous participants keen to check the Shillong Teer result for September 2, 2025. Both Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes are declared promptly, and the Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a clear view of winning numbers for all games. Whether it's Shillong Morning Teer or Jowai Ladrymbai, enthusiasts can stay updated with accurate, real-time results. For today's live updates and winning numbers, participants can check the sites to access the latest Shillong Teer Results.

Shillong Teer Result on September 2, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 2, 2025, participants can follow a simple process. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are announced after the respective rounds, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM at the Polo Ground in Shillong. To view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Stepwise, select the option for "Shillong Teer Result for September 2, 2025," then check Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers as listed in the chart. The result chart provides a clear display of all winning numbers, making it easy to verify bets. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong, and is legal under state regulations. The game is held six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sunday. It features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, usually 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant cylindrical target. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. These final two digits determine the winning numbers, and players win varying amounts based on their correct predictions.

