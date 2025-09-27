The results of the Nagaland State Dear Narmada Friday Weekly Lottery for September 27 will be declared shortly. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Narmada Friday lottery of today can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names of the lucky draw will be announced shortly. Dear lottery is an offline paper lottery which is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. These are different from the previous lottery live Dear morning.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)