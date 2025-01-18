The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Narmada Saturday Weekly Lottery on January 18, starting at 1 pm. The first prize for the winner is INR 1 crore. The results will be available on the official Dear Lottery YouTube channel. Lotteries are legally allowed in 13 states, including Nagaland, where today's Dear Narmada Saturday lottery is being held. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Seagull Friday Lottery Result of January 17, 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today Live Streaming
