The results of the Nagaland State Lottery of the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery of today, April 5, will be declared at 8 PM. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the lucky draw winners' names. The winner of the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Stork lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries also host a variety of lotteries, such as Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Dwarka, Dear Godavari, etc. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery Result of April 5 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

