The Poco F5 has been launched in the Indian market. It is powered by a 2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W charging. The new smartphone sports a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera for photos and videos. The Poco F5 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additional features include LiquidCool VC cooling technology 2.0, Bluetooth 5.3, and more. The new handset comes in three colour options - Black, Blue, and White with dual-colour gradient offset printing. While the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model costs Rs 29,999 the 12GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant comes at Rs 33,999. The early bird offer is Rs 26,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. Facebook, Instagram Reels: 77% of People Surveyed in India Have Purchased a Product or a Service After Watching Reels, Finds Meta Study.

When the king walks in, everyone else makes way. Presenting to you the next crown jewel in POCO's line-up. The #POCOF5 is available on Flipkart from 16th May 12 Noon onwards. 8GB/256GB Starting at Rs 26,999* Know More: https://t.co/LyRI7KG0Ij pic.twitter.com/d6CO7iTt10 — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) May 9, 2023

The King of the segment gets set to fare well against competition. JK, what competition? There’s none. Isn’t the #POCOF5 King for a reason?! ✨👑 pic.twitter.com/RzIHoTfRtc — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) May 9, 2023

