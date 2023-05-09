New Delhi, May 9 : Meta on Tuesday announced the launch of #MadeonReels, a programme designed to take the power of Reels Ads to brands across verticals in the country. Smartphones Under Rs 20,000; From Realme 10 Pro to iQOO Z7, Here’s a List of 5 Top Cost-Effective Midrange Phones With Great Features.

The programme is aimed at enabling brands to supercharge business results through entertaining storytelling on Reels, and by leveraging the power of the thriving creator ecosystem in India.

At the start of the year, Meta in India decided to work with leading brands across categories to determine the impact Reels Ads could have on their marketing objectives.

Campaign results from brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Meesho, Navi, Maruti Nexa, Snitch, Amazon Prime Video and Tanishq showed that Reels Ads drove strong business outcomes across parameters such as ad-recall, message association, and conversions.

Based on the encouraging results, Meta is now launching #MadeOnReels for the wider ecosystem, inviting briefs from brands across verticals to be a part of this programme.

Selected brands will receive creative support, programme support, and the opportunity to work with three creators each on Reels campaigns around their specific marketing objectives.

Leading creators such as Niharika N.M., Barkha Singh, RJ Karishma, Ayush Mehra, Viraj Ghelani, Ruhee Dosani, and Masoom Minawala are going to be a part of the #MadeOnReels programme.

Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, said: "The results from the brand campaigns done so far demonstrate that the powerful combination of Reels Ads and creators can supercharge growth for brands and address their key marketing objectives. Our goal at Meta is to help businesses build for the evolving consumer behaviour and create a strong ecosystem for the future of digital advertising in the country. #MadeOnReels does precisely that."

Meta also announced the India findings of Global Consumer Short-Form Video Survey by Factworks commissioned by Meta.

The findings showed that Reels can spark action, and that after watching Reels, people are more likely to follow, message, or even buy from a brand. 82 per cent of people surveyed in India said that they have followed a business after watching Reels, 74 per cent said they have messaged a business after seeing their Reels, and 77 per cent said they have purchased a product or service after watching Reels.

Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Director Marketing at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said: "As the largest car maker in the country, Maruti Suzuki India has always been at the forefront of driving innovation and capturing the imagination of our customers. We used Reels ads for the launch of our latest car Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023, partnering with creators to showcase different features of the car. Adding Reels to our brand creative mix helped us connect to consumers in their own language, yielding an incremental lift in brand metrics like ad recall and campaign awareness. Overall, the campaign received an overwhelming response from our consumers who watched the Reels."

Aseem Sharma, Director, Head of Growth, Navi, said: "A lot of myths were busted for us when we used the combination of Reels Ads and creators that drove an 8 per cent reduction in cost per first-time transactions. The combination of creators and Reels is a powerful one that can unlock massive business growth for brands."

#MadeOnReels programme is now inviting briefs from brands across verticals. Selected brands will get creative support, program support and access to three creators each, whose costs will be managed by Meta.

