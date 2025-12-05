The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of today, December 5, will be declared shortly. The Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery results will be announced from Gangtok. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of today can check the results and winning numbers here. Sikkim lottery participants can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names of the Sikkim lottery will be announced soon. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery Here

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)