Shilpa Shetty Kundra ringed in her special day with hubby Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty and a few close friends from the industry were seen in attendance. The actress looked ravishing in a black slit dress. She can be seen slicing the birthday with her husband by her side. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Birthday: No One Does Fashion As Well As Her (View Pics).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stunning Shetty Sisters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

