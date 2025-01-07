The results of today's Sikkim State Lotteries Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery will be announced at 6 PM. Participants who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can tune in to watch the live streaming of Sikkim State Lotteries as winners' names are announced. The first prize for the winner of the Sikkim State Lottery of Dear Comet Tuesday is INR one crore. An offline paper lottery, the result of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery is announced from Gangtok. Besides Dear Comet Tuesday, lotteries such as Dear Dasher Friday, Dear Dancer Thursday, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, etc, are very popular in Sikkim. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 7, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Weekly Lottery Result Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)