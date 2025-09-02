The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery of today, September 2. Those participating in today's Sikkim lottery can check the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery results and winning numbers below. Players who purchased tickets for the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here, as the winners' names will be announced soon. The Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery results will be announced from Sikim's Gangtok. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Sikkim, where the Dear Comet Tuesday lottery is being played today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 2, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

