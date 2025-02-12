The results of today, February 12, Sikkim State Lottery of the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery will be announced at 6 PM. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below as the names of winners are announced. The results of the Sikkim State Lottery are announced from Gangtok, and the first prize amount for the winner of the Dear Cupid Wednesday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Sikkim State Lottery hosts a variety of lotteries in addition to Dear Donner and these include Dear Blitzen, Dear Cupid, Dear Comet, Dear Donner, etc. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery Result of February 12 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim State Lottery Result Today Live Streaming:

