Two People Have Been Arrested For Issuing Fake COVID-19 RT-PCR Reports In Maharashtra's Pune :

Maharashtra | Two people arrested for issuing fake Covid RT-PCR reports in Pune. We had received a complaint from a Covid lab under whose name the accused were issuing reports. Further investigation is on: Murlidhar Karpe, Senior inspector Deccan Gymkhana police station pic.twitter.com/rJWhv1PkxE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)