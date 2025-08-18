Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded the orange alert for the city to a red alert. Sharing the latest weather update for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai Metropolis (Mumbai city and suburbs) for August 18 and 19. In view of the red alert, BMC urged citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely necessary. "Additionally, please cooperate by following the administration’s instructions," the post read. In addition to Mumbai, the weather agency has issued a red alert for Thane and Palghar districts today and tomorrow, August 18 and 19. Mumbai School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges of Afternoon Shift To Remain Closed Today, Says BMC As Incessant Rainfall Causes Waterlogging and Traffic Jams in City.

IMD Issued Red Alert for Mumbai for Today and August 19

📢 मुंबई महानगरासाठी दिनांक १८ ऑगस्ट व १९ ऑगस्ट २०२५ रोजी रेड अलर्ट 🔴 भारतीय हवामान खात्याने मुंबई महानगरासाठी (मुंबई शहर व उपनगरे) दिनांक १८ ऑगस्ट व १९ ऑगस्ट २०२५ असे दोन दिवस रेड अलर्ट जारी केला आहे. ⚠🌧 या पार्श्वभूमीवर, सर्व नागरिकांना विनंती करण्यात येते की, आवश्यक नसेल… pic.twitter.com/SNmh0CwMNZ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)