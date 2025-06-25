On the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the day as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, calling it “one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history.” Taking to X on June 25, he said, “The values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguishedand several political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens were jailed. It was as if the Congress Government in power at that time placed democracy under arrest!” He further stated, “No Indian will ever forget the manner in which the spirit of our Constitution was violated, the voice of Parliament muzzled and attempts were made to control the courts.” Citing the 42nd Amendment, PM Modi called it a “prime example” of the then government’s authoritarian overreach. He saluted those who resisted the Emergency and protected India’s democratic fabric. “These were people from all walks of life and ideologies,” he said, “who ensured the return of democracy.” Reaffirming his commitment to the Constitution, he added, “May we scale new heights of progress and fulfil the dreams of the poor and downtrodden.” ‘Aapatkal Ke 50 Saal’: Posters Marking 50 Years of Emergency Put Up Outside BJP Office in Delhi (Watch Video).

‘Democracy Under Arrest’: PM Narendra Modi on 1975 Emergency

No Indian will ever forget the manner in which the spirit of our Constitution was violated, the voice of Parliament muzzled and attempts were made to control the courts. The 42nd Amendment is a prime example of their shenanigans. The poor, marginalised and downtrodden were… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Salutes Those Who Fought Against 1975 Emergency

We also reiterate our commitment to strengthening the principles in our Constitution and working together to realise our vision of a Viksit Bharat. May we scale new heights of progress and fulfil the dreams of the poor and downtrodden. #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025

