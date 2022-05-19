Railways and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday successfully made a video call using the 5G network at IIT Madras. The entire network has been designed and developed in India. "Aatmanirbhar 5G Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India," tweeted Vaishnaw.

