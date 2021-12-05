A total of 69 persons, including students and staff, have been tested positive at a school in Karnataka's Chikkamagalur. They are being treated as per home isolation protocol. Health and medical staff have also been deployed.

69 persons found covid19 positive at a school including 59 students and 10 staff members yesterday. All the infected students are asymptotic. We have deployed our health and medical staff. Treating them as per home isolation protocol: Dr Umesh, DHO, Chikkamagalur pic.twitter.com/lW2PpuBPY0 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

