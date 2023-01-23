Much to the delight of State government employees and pensioners, the State government has approved the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 2.73 percent hike for the State government employees and pensioners. The orders will be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1, 2021. The decision will benefit about 4.4 lakh government employees and 2.88 lakh pensioners in the State. The revised DA will be paid along with the January 2023 salary, payable on February 1. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre To Announce DA Hike After January 31? Dearness Allowance To Increase by 3%? Check Latest Updates Here.

