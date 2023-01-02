The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Central government's 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations. A five-judge Constitution bench dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. While announcing the verdict, the Supreme Court said that the decision, being Executive's economic policy, cannot be reversed. Demonetisation: Supreme Court Says 'Can’t Fold Hands and Sit Because It's an Economic Policy'.

Check Tweet:

A five-judge Constitution bench dismisses a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s 2016 decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes and says the decision, being Executive's economic policy, cannot be reversed. — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)