A Mi-35 attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force has made a precautionary landing in a village near Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan, ANI reported. More details into the incident are awaited, said IAF officials.

Check Tweet:

A Mi-35 attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force has made a precautionary landing in a village near Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan. More details awaited: IAF officials pic.twitter.com/irKi7KIglV — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

Watch Video:

#Precautionary landing of @IAF_MCC chopper Mi-35 in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh due to technical glitches All crew safe .. pic.twitter.com/1Gf4HLL1X8 — Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) August 23, 2022

