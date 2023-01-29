A Sambar Deer died after it was hit by a vehicle near Bharat Nagar on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur. The incident took place during intervening night of 28th and 29th January. Jammu and Kashmir: Police Rescue Norwegian Tourist From Skiing Slopes at Gulmarg.

Sambar Deer Dead After Accident:

A Sambar deer died after it was hit by a vehicle near Bharat Nagar on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur during the intervening night of 28th January and 29th January. pic.twitter.com/nwMohcLl92 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

