Today, Baramulla Police rescued a foreign tourist, Oeyvind Aamot of Norway, who arrived in Gulmarg in the morning and went skiing, but lost his track and became lost in the Khar Nallah forests. Two rescue teams comprising the police and the tourist department officials were formed, which moved in different directions to locate the lost tourist. The teams finally reached the forest area from where the foreigner was rescued. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Avalanches Simultaneously Hit Sarbal Colony in Sonamarg, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Police Rescue Tourist in Jammu and Kashmir:

