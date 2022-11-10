According to reports, the Government has amended Aadhaar rules. As per the new rules, supporting documents need to be updated at least once by Aadhaar holders on completion of 10 years from the date of enrolment. As per a gazette notification issued by Ministry of Electronics and IT, the updating of supporting documents would ensure "continued accuracy" of Aadhaar-related information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR).

Supporting Documents Need To Be Updated at Least Once

