The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently took to Twitter to announce a job opening that they have in its organisation. The UADAI which is also popularly known as Aadhar said that that the UIDAI is looking for passionate professionals for the position of Assistant Manager at UIDAI Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram to strengthen its team. "Please read the job description in detail before applying. UIDAI is an equal-opportunity employer," the tweet stated. How To Find a Fake Website? Government Shares Tips To Identify Fake Websites Used for Scam and Fraud (Watch Video).

Assistant Manager at UIDAI Kerala

#UIDAICareer#Recruitment #UIDAI is looking for passionate professionals for the position of Assistant Manager at UIDAI Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram to strengthen its team. Please read the job description in detail before applying. UIDAI is an equal-opportunity employer. pic.twitter.com/OXcwm3I0ZY — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)