Leaders of the India bloc staged a protest today, August 12, near the Parliament against Bihar SIR. They were seen wearing T-shirts featuring the face of "Minta Devi," a name that has now become the centre of a political storm. It must be recalled that Minta Devi, a voter in Bihar, was reportedly listed as 124 years old in the Election Commission's voter list. Speaking about her age and the Indian Bloc's protest using her name and alleged age, Minta Devi slammed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. "Who is Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi to me? Who gave them the right to wear t-shirts featuring me?" she said. Devi also accepted that there are discrepancies in the voter list. Devi also revealed that she did not get any phone call from the administration. Speaking to ANI, Minta Devi said, "I want my details to be corrected...Whoever entered the details, did they do so with their eyes closed?...If I am 124-years-old in the eyes of Govt, why are they not giving me old age pension?". Minta Devi, the alleged 124-year-old voter, also said that as per her Aadhaar Card, her date of birth is July 15, 1990. Who Is Minta Devi? All About ‘124-Year-Old’ Voter Featuring on INDIA Bloc Leaders’ T-Shirts in Protest Against Bihar SIR.

My Aadhaar Card Mentions 15-07-1990 As My Date of Birth, Says Minta Devi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)