The Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Aadhaar card cannot be treated as valid proof of citizenship. The submission came during the hearing of petitions challenging the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Petitioners had questioned why Aadhaar and Voter ID were excluded from the 11 documents listed by the poll body to establish citizenship for those missing from the 2003 voter roll. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued that Aadhaar is recognized under the Representation of Peoples Act. However, the ECI’s counsel, Rakesh Dwivedi, clarified that Aadhaar verifies identity and residence but does not confirm Indian citizenship. Bihar Voter List Revision: Supreme Court Issues Notice, Allows EC To Continue With Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025.

‘Aadhaar Card Not Proof of Citizenship’, Says EC

#BREAKING "Aadhaar card not a proof of citizenship", Election Commission of India tells #SupremeCourt. ECI was responding to the Court's question why Aadhaar was excluded from the Bihar Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 10, 2025

