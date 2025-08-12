The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, August 12, observed that possessing documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or voter ID is not enough to determine Indian citizenship. The court emphasised that citizenship is determined strictly under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, not through identity documents meant for service access or identification. The verdict comes as the court refused bail to Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar, who the prosecution claims is a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally more than a decade ago. Justice Amit Borkar noted that the Citizenship Act of 1955 is the “main and controlling law” for deciding nationality in India. The Act lays down who can be a citizen, how citizenship can be acquired, and under what circumstances it can be lost. ‘Remarks on Wife’s Cooking or Clothing Not Cruelty’: Bombay High Court Quashes 498A Case Against Husband and Family.

HC on Indian Citizenship

