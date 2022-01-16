The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced three more candidates for the Punjab elections, releasing its 10th list on Sunday. Joginder Singh Mann, a former MLA who switched from the Congress to AAP yesterday, has been fielded from the Phagwara seat.

See Tweet:

Aam Aadmi Party releases 10th list of 3 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/BwdxV9muFr — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

