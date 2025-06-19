In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, two people, including a woman, died after the Ducati Scrambler bike they were riding met with a deadly accident in Greater Noida. It is reported that the Ducati Scrambler broke through a safety railing and plunged into an eight-foot deep pit near Char Murti in Greater Noida. The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday morning, June 17. It is learnt that the rider was reportedly overspeeding and lost control of the vehicle before crashing the Ducati Scrambler into the railing. The deceased were identified as Ankur Singh(28), a resident of Panchsheel Green 2 Society in Noida extension and Kashish, a resident of 14 Avenue Noida extension. A disturbing video of the accident caught on camera has also gone viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Auto Rickshaw Gets Hit by Bus in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Two on Ducati Scrambler Die in Deadly Road Accident in Greater Noida (Trigger Warning)

