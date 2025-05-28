Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), May 27 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed after their auto rickshaw was hit by a government bus here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 pm on the Munderwa-?Kanter road near Kante village under Khalilabad police station limits, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

"Three people died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured. One of the injured later died during treatment at the hospital," Meena said.

The deceased have been identified as Sarvajeet (32), his two-year-old son Arjun, Bhikhna Devi (45), and Murati Devi (35). Murati Devi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The three injured people were referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for advanced treatment, police said, adding that all the deceased belonged to the same family.

"The bus driver and conductor initially fled the scene but were arrested later. Further investigation is underway," the SP added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

