Amid the ongoing protest by armed forces aspirants across the country, Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the Agnipath scheme is controversial, and carries multiple risks. He further said that the scheme subverts the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces. "There's no guarantee that soldiers recruited under the scheme will be better trained & motivated to defend the country," he said.

Check tweet:

