A shocking incident unfolded today during the "Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas" at the Tehsil Sadar office. An elderly man, frustrated by the continued lack of resolution to his grievance, doused himself with diesel in a desperate bid to draw attention to his issues. According to sources, the man had visited the Tehsil office several times in the past, seeking a resolution to his complaint. However, despite his repeated visits, his problem remained unaddressed, leaving him disheartened and helpless. As the man poured the diesel over himself, authorities and onlookers rushed to intervene and prevent any harm. The staff took immediate action, calming the situation and ensuring his safety. Agra Shocker: Property Dispute Turns Fatal As Couple Dies After Eating Poison-Laced Laddoos; Audio Message From Victim Leads to Arrest of 4 Including Mother in Uttar Pradesh.

Elderly Man Douses Himself with Diesel at Tehsil Sadar Over Unresolved Grievance

आगरा (यूपी) तहसील सदर में आज संपूर्ण समाधान दिवस के दौरान एक बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति ने अपनी समस्याओं का समाधान ना होने इस से निराश होकर खुद पर डीजल छिड़क लिया। सूत्रों के अनुसार, बुजुर्ग अपनी किसी शिकायत को लेकर कई बार तहसील कार्यालय आ चुके थे, लेकिन उनकी समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो रहा… pic.twitter.com/A9oGXN8YRn — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) May 3, 2025

