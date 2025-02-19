A court in Kashmir recently convicted Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh under Section 377 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for sexually abusing a minor. The self-proclaimed faith healer, known as "Pir Baba", was convicted by a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kashmir's Sopore for child sexual abuse. It is reported that the case had sent shockwaves through the region as it involved systematic abuse under the guise of spiritual healing. The incident came to light in 2016 when a minor victim disclosed years of sexual abuse to his father, leading to an FIR under Section 377 of the RPC. Jammu and Kashmir Will Always Be Integral Part of India: Indian Envoy to UN Parvathaneni Harish Condemns Pakistan.

Court Convicts Self-Proclaimed Faith Healer for Child Sexual Abuse

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

