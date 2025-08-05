In a shocking incident from Kaushambi, the headmaster of Kherwa Composite School in Saraswan block was thrashed by villagers and later arrested for allegedly showing obscene videos to female students and sexually assaulting them. The accused, Nandlal Singh, reportedly used a government-issued tablet to show explicit content to the girls and then touched them inappropriately. The students informed their families, who, along with villagers, confronted and beat the headmaster severely. A video of the assault went viral on social media. Following the uproar, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) suspended him pending further investigation. Police from Manjhanpur station took him into custody and are probing the matter. Meerut Shocker: Woman Kills Husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Indiranagar, Seals Body in Cement-Filled Drum.

Headmaster Thrashed for Showing Obscene Videos to Students in Kaushambi

Headmaster Held for Sexually Abusing Students

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

