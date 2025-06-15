Wreckage of the London-bound Air India flight which crashed on 12 June 2025, in Ahmedabad (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A high-level committee on civil aviation security, headed by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, is scheduled to meet tomorrow afternoon. The meeting is being convened in connection with the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, sources said.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed and rammed into a doctor's hostel shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

Also Read | Kolkata: FIR Against Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar for 'Throwing Slipper at Sikh Man', BJP Says It Was Paper Cutting.

The crash claimed 241 lives out of the 242 people onboard, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. At least 33 people, including local residents on the ground and MBBS students, have also died till today as the plane rammed into the doctor's hostel after the crash.

Earlier on Sunday, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the DNA of 45 deceased have been matched with their relatives, and confirmed that the death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash stands at 274.

Also Read | Ola, Uber Will Not Enter Goa Amid Taxi Unions' Uproar Over Transport Aggregator Guidelines, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

"Till now, 45 DNA samples have matched. Around 274 people have lost their lives in the heart-wrenching incident," state's Health Minister said.

He also said that the funeral of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the victims, will be held tomorrow with full state honours.

Patel stated, "CM Bhupendra Patel informed Vijay Rupani's family about the DNA samples matching as soon as the information was received... Tomorrow, at 11.30 am, the family will receive Vijay Rupani's mortal remains from the Civil Hospital. The mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot by air and reach there at 2. The funeral will be carried out at 5 pm and the last rites will be completed at 6 pm with state honours."

The state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) team are working to match more DNA samples.

According to Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), HP Sanghavi, DNA examination is critically needed to identify the victims of the tragic crash, citing that the extreme heat from the blaze that erupted after the crash had made the traditional method of identification ineffective. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)