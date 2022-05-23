The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that amid the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, airport authorities are screening passengers from endemic & non-endemic countries showing outbreaks. "For isolation of suspected cases separate ward with 28 beds at Kasturba Hospital is prepared, and test samples will be sent to NIV Pune," the civic body said.

Check tweet:

Airport authorities screening passengers from endemic & non-endemic countries showing outbreaks. For isolation of suspected cases separate ward with 28 beds at Kasturba Hospital is prepared, & test samples will be sent to NIV Pune: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monkeypox — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)