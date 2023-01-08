Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav refused to drink tea at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow saying they might poison him. He was there after a party worker was arrested. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. When he was offered tea, he refused it and said that he will order from outside as he does not trust the police. Akhilesh was taking a jibe at the UP government after the arrest of his party’s worker. Video: Akhilesh Yadav Remembers Father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shares Rare Footage of Netaji Playing 'Kushti'

