The official Facebook page of Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav was suspended on Friday evening, October 10, news agency PTI reported. However, the suspension of Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account triggered a strong political response from his party. Soon after the suspension, the Samajwadi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of being behind the move. However, sources rejected the allegation, saying that the decision was taken by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, and that the government had no role in the action, the report said. Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Over Police Barricade During INDIA Bloc Leaders’ March to EC Office in Delhi Over Bihar SIR, 'Voter Fraud' Allegations (Watch Video).

Akhilesh Yadav Facebook Account Suspended

Facebook has dared to cross its limits — it has suspended the official page of Akhilesh Yadav ji (@yadavakhilesh) without any warning or notice. This is not an ordinary account — this is Akhilesh Yadav ji , the voice of millions! Facebook must remember its boundaries — it… pic.twitter.com/6h27c1CHGL — Samajwadi Pooja shukla (@poojashukla04) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

