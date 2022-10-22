On Saturday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to share a rather rare video of his father, the late Mulayam playing kushti or pehelwani inside his house. Former CM of UP, in a Hindi caption, wrote "Sab yaad banke rah jaate hai.. jab samay ka charkha chalta hai." Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was a pro pehelwan. He Used to beat the opponent with his special "Charkha" move. Mumalam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 after a prolonged illness. Samajwadi Party Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Ashes Immersed in Sangam.

Netaji Playing 'Kushti':

सब याद बनकर रह जाते हैं… जब समय का चरखा चलता है. pic.twitter.com/MjMExuYcqO — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)